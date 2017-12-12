Edmonton police are investigating, after a female pedestrian who was hit by a truck early Tuesday morning succumbed to her injuries.

At about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers were called to the intersection of James Mowatt Trail SW and Desrochers Gate SW/Allard Boulevard SW, after a pickup truck hit a 29-year-old woman in an unmarked crosswalk.

EPS said the woman was crossing James Mowatt Trail eastbound, when she was hit by the truck. The truck was allegedly being driven by a 43-year-old man.

The pedestrian was treated at the scene and then taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

EPS said the family of the deceased had been notified.

Believed drugs or alcohol are not believed to be factors in the collision, an investigation into the collision is underway.

This is Edmonton’s 29th traffic fatality of 2017.

Police closed James Mowatt Trail SW northbound at 41 Avenue in the hours following the collision – just before noon Tuesday, the section of road was reopened.