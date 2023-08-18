Person dead after being struck by semi on Highway 16
Emergency responders close eastbound Highway 16 near Range Road 210, east of Edmonton, on Aug. 18, 2023, after a crash involving a pedestrian. (CTV News Edmonton / Evan Klippenstein)
Part of eastbound Highway 16 in Strathcona County was closed early Friday morning after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed.
The pedestrian, later identified by RCMP as a 62-year-old man from the Ardrossan area, died at the scene near Range Road 210.
He was hit by a semi, Mounties said.
The area was closed for several hours and commuters were asked to take different routes.