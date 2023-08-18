Person dead after being struck by semi on Highway 16

Part of eastbound Highway 16 in Strathcona County was closed early Friday morning after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed.

The pedestrian, later identified by RCMP as a 62-year-old man from the Ardrossan area, died at the scene near Range Road 210.

He was hit by a semi, Mounties said.

The area was closed for several hours and commuters were asked to take different routes.