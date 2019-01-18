

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





A person wearing clown makeup attempted to grab a girl near a Mill Woods elementary school Friday morning.

Police were called to the Tipaskan School, located at 1200 Lakewood Road, after “a suspicious person wearing clown makeup and a patterned jacket” tried to grab a girl in an alley, the school said in a letter to parents.

The student was able to get away. Police said she was not injured.

“It concerns me a lot, but it’s good to know what had happened so that people know that they should be walking their kids to school,” Christine Whitebear told CTV News outside the school.

EPS is investigating the abduction attempt.