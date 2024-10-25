EDMONTON
    • Pet dog killed in Cold Lake, RCMP seeking suspect truck

    The Cold Lake RCMP detachment can be seen in this Google image from June 2024. (Google Street View) The Cold Lake RCMP detachment can be seen in this Google image from June 2024. (Google Street View)
    RCMP are looking for a white truck believed to be connected to the shooting and killing of a pet dog in Cold Lake.

    According to RCMP, a resident was in their home on Oct. 23 when they heard multiple gunshots outside the home around 10 a.m. or 11 a.m.

    The resident later found their pet dog dead.

    Mounties are looking for a truck that was seen in the area shortly after the shots were heard.

    It is described as:

    • A newer model white Ram four-door pickup truck;
    • With no cover or canopy on the box; and
    • A small grey logo – around eight inches in size – on the driver and passenger doors.

    Information can be reported to Cold Lake RCMP at 780-594-3301. Anonymous tips can also be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

