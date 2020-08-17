EDMONTON -- A former Edmonton police officer is questioning the city's photo radar program after his wife was hit with two speeding tickets taken just 11 seconds apart.

Bill Newton doesn't dispute that his wife was speeding when she travelled northbound down 170 Street.

She was clocked for two infractions — one at 100 Avenue, then again at the next intersection of Stony Plain Road, a distance of around 211 metres.

The first ticket was $114 for going 71 kilometres an hour in a 60 km/h zone, the second was $126 for going 75 km/h.

"It seemed odd to me that these two summonses, which were 11 seconds apart, would've been issued without some due diligence, having been involved with policing for some time," Bill told CTV News Edmonton Monday.

Newton, a retired Edmonton Police Service Staff-Sergeant who once ran the traffic division, says he knows they are dangerous intersections but feels the double fines are "overkill."

He said photo radar can help maintain safety on Edmonton's roads, but doesn't believe the positioning of the two cameras is about safety alone.

"If the reason why you're doing this is to make money, then where is the justice in that? If you're writing tickets because it simply pays well, it's not a good idea," said Newton.

Newton is fighting one of the infractions and encouraging others who have been hit with double tickets to do the same.

"Educate yourself on what's available, what recourses, does double jeopardy apply? And then ask the question in court," he said.

CTV News contacted the City of Edmonton's office of traffic safety on Monday about the two cameras and the Newton's tickets.

"While geographically close together, both the 100 Avenue and Stony Plain Road intersections have a history of speeding," said Jessica Lamarre, Director of Traffic Safety.

"Prior to police approval and installation, each ISD location is researched to determine the validity of placement using provincially-mandated criteria (such as chronic speeding, collisions and public complaints). Based on the City’s recommendation, the Edmonton Police Service approved installation of ISDs at these locations which have been in place for a number of years."

Lamarre said everyone has the ability to avoid automated tickets by obeying the speed limit and stopping for red lights.

The city recently said it has seen a 200 per cent increase in drivers going more than 50 kilometres an hour over the speed limit since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Photo radar units have been deployed as usual amid COVID-19.

Revenue from photo radar goes to the City of Edmonton and helps fund, in part, traffic safety programs. In 2018, that revenue was counted at $22 million.

