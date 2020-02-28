Pink smoke at Edmonton waste management facility prompts fire call
Published Friday, February 28, 2020 1:38PM MST
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said the pink smoke in east Edmonton was coming out of the Edmonton Waste Management Centre.
EDMONTON --
Firefighters responded to a waste management facility in east Edmonton that was emitting pink smoke clouds Friday morning.
The pink smoke was coming out of the Edmonton Waste Management Centre, a Edmonton Fire Rescue Services spokesperson said. Crews responded at 11:38 a.m. and had the smoke under control shortly after.
EFRS said there is no cause for the pink smoke yet.