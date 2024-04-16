Pipeline involved in wildland fire, Yellowhead County says

A pipeline caused a wildfire in western Alberta on Tuesday, Yellowhead County says.

Firefighters responded to a wildland fire near Swanson Road and Emerson Road in the Obed area of Yellowhead County, the county said after 1 p.m.

"On arrival, it was determined that there was pipeline involvement," Yellowhead County wrote online.

"Yellowhead County worked with the gas company to shut the pipeline in. There is no more leaking gas."

TC Energy told CTV News Edmonton it was notified of the fire around 11 a.m.

"We are coordinating with emergency first responders," a statement read. "The affected section of the pipeline has been isolated and shut down. There are no reported injuries."

Alberta Wildfire is on site helping extinguish the fire.

The fire is still under investigation, Yellowhead County said.