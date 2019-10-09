Fire Prevention Week is underway in Edmonton, continuing through Oct. 12.

This year's theme is "Not every hero wears a cape. Plan and practice your escape."

Families and homeowners are being reminded to create and practice an escape plan.

"It's a conversation that needs to happen," fire prevention office Don Rush said. "It's very important and we all need to be part of it, for everyone that resides in that home."

Having smoke alarms on every floor of a home is also being highlighted, as well as the importance of testing them regularly.

According to Edmonton Fire Rescue, a fire can get out of control within three minutes, so having a working smoke alarm to notify you could save your life.

Rush said deciding on a meeting place is vital, so no one is lost or tempted to go back inside a burning building.

"Get out, stay out," Rush said.

The city is hosting information booths on Oct. 10 and 11.