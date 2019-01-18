

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





A plane flying out of the Edmonton International Airport Friday night slid off an icy taxiway.

WestJet flight 173 was leaving for Victoria, B.C. at approximately 6 p.m. but icy conditions caused the aircraft to slide off the taxiway before the plane reached the runway.

"After a minute or two, a passenger suddenly says, 'We're in a field.' And I realized, we're in a field ... now we're stuck here," Becky Johnson told CTV News from the plane.

None of the 77 passengers or crew members on board were injured, but they were stuck inside as plows removed snow around the plane to put it back on the road.

A bus shuttled passengers back to the terminal.

WestJet said 55 of the passengers will fly to Victoria via Calgary Friday night, and the rest will be offered flights Saturday.

The airline and the Transportation Safety Board (TSB) are investigating the crash.