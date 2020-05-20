Playgrounds open again in St. Albert, but city asks residents to stay away
After being closed for weeks to stop the spread of COVID-19, Lions Park in St. Albert reopened on Wednesday, May 20.
EDMONTON -- Two playgrounds in St. Albert reopened to the public Wednesday after weeks of being closed to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Lions Park and Rotary Park were opened at 10 a.m.
But the city is discouraging people from using the playgrounds, as the equipment will not be sanitized.
One of the first families to arrive at Lions Park Wednesday morning couldn't wait to get back outside and made their way there as soon as they heard the park was opening.
"I’m really double excited," a little girl said.
"I'm not worried about any dangers," her mom told CTV News Edmonton. "They know not to put their hands in their mouth and I'll clean them as soon as we leave."
Another 37 playgrounds around the city will be reopened on May 23, beginning with city park sites.
Community and neighbourhood park sites and outdoor fitness equipment will all open by June 6, 2020.
All parks will receive inspections and any necessary maintenance before opening.