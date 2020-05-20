EDMONTON -- Two playgrounds in St. Albert reopened to the public Wednesday after weeks of being closed to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Lions Park and Rotary Park were opened at 10 a.m.

But the city is discouraging people from using the playgrounds, as the equipment will not be sanitized.

Play structures: The province updated its guidelines for play structures making it feasible for St. Albert to re-open between May 20 and June 6. Lions Park and Rotary Park is now open. Use is discouraged as outdoor amenities will not be sanitized. Info: https://t.co/eWd4RH0l8C pic.twitter.com/wB2n17eXZe — City of St. Albert (@CityofStAlbert) May 20, 2020

One of the first families to arrive at Lions Park Wednesday morning couldn't wait to get back outside and made their way there as soon as they heard the park was opening.

"I’m really double excited," a little girl said.

"I'm not worried about any dangers," her mom told CTV News Edmonton. "They know not to put their hands in their mouth and I'll clean them as soon as we leave."

Another 37 playgrounds around the city will be reopened on May 23, beginning with city park sites.

Community and neighbourhood park sites and outdoor fitness equipment will all open by June 6, 2020.

All parks will receive inspections and any necessary maintenance before opening.

A list of open playgrounds can be found online.