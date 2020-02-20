EDMONTON -- A northwest Edmonton alleyway is cordoned off as police investigate an unspecified incident.

Several Edmonton Police Service vehicles could be seen in the alleyway between 133 and 134 avenues west of 120 Street Thursday afternoon.

Police at the scene did not share any details. A grey sedan with its lights on could be seen behind police tape among EPS cruisers.

This is a developing story. It will be updated with the latest information when it becomes available.