

Zach Howe, CTV Edmonton





The body of a man wanted in relation to a Friday night murder was found dead.

RCMP located the body of 54-year old Paul Bosek of Brazeau County in his vehicle just before 6 p.m. Saturday just outside of Drayton Valley on Lodgepole Road.

Police say he was found dead with a self-inflicted wound.

An arrest warrant had been issued for Bosek Saturday night in connection to the Friday night murder of his common-law girlfriend, 56-year old Michelle Marcino, also of Brazeau County.

RCMP say they aren’t seeking any further suspects in the incident but that the case still remains under investigation.

An autopsy for Marcino has been scheduled for July 4.