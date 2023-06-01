Police find suspect after threat at Central Middle School in Red Deer
Staff and students are returning to Central Middle School in Red Deer after a threat forced the evacuation of the building on Thursday morning.
Police say they were notified of the threat at 9:24 a.m.
As of 10:59 a.m., Mounties said the school had been cleared, and police had identified and located a suspect.
Police will continue to investigate.
New non-invasive tool detects early stages of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's
Researchers at Carleton University's Department of Electronics in Ottawa created a ground-breaking testing device to detect early signs of Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s through biomolecular activities in a person’s saliva.
'Tone-deaf': Singh slams rapporteur Johnston for not stepping down
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh slammed foreign interference special rapporteur David Johnston's refusal to heed the House of Commons' call for him to step down as 'tone-deaf.'
Air Canada reports communications system issue, flights operating at reduced rate
Air Canada reported a technical issue with its flight communications system on Thursday, causing delays across the country for the second time in a week.
Collapsed platform in Winnipeg's Fort Gibraltar last repaired a decade ago: city
The elevated walkway in Winnipeg's Fort Gibraltar that collapsed during a school field trip, sending 16 children and one adult to hospital, was last repaired a decade ago.
RBC resolves technical issues with online, mobile banking
The Royal Bank of Canada has resolved a technical issue that temporarily impacted online and mobile banking.
'Both of them had a heart of gold': Family releases statement on engaged couple shot dead at home near Hamilton
The family of an engaged couple who were shot dead following a dispute with their landlord in Stoney Creek over the weekend released a statement of their loved ones, remembering them as 'two beautiful souls.'
Climate change and El Nino's return will impact Canada's weather. Here's how
Forecasters warn an upcoming weather pattern known for warm temperatures could bring droughts, floods and even tropical storms to Canada.
Jordan's royal wedding gets underway in ceremony packed with stars and deep symbolism
The wedding of Jordan's crown prince to the scion of a prominent Saudi family began on Thursday in a palace celebration that drew massive crowds and a mood of excitement around the kingdom, while presenting the young Hashemite royal as a new player on the global stage.
Strawberry moon kicks off month of planetary shows
From the strawberry moon to invisible meteors, here's a round up of when to look up and what to look for in the sky this month.
-
Explosions erupt from southwest Calgary home's garage
Fire crews, along with police, are investigating after a double detached garage outside a southwest home burst into flames on Thursday morning.
-
Didsbury senior rescued after 4 days missing in heavily-wooded area
Innisfail RCMP say a Didsbury woman who went missing for four days is in good spirits after being located by rescue teams.
-
Bucks for Bellflowers: Calgary man offers cash for bag's worth of invasive plant
A Calgary man is offering a cash reward to neighbours who dig up a bag full of Creeping Bellflower.
-
Saskatoon woman randomly stabbed in torso while shopping downtown
The victim of a random stabbing in downtown Saskatoon last Thursday is sharing her story about the terrifying attack in broad daylight.
-
Sask. wildfire crews 'stretched' by hot start to season
The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) says it’s looking to give provincial fire crews a break, but the fires raging in Nova Scotia and Alberta mean that respite could be in short supply.
-
'This is disgusting': Sask. Indigenous prof says deep-rooted stereotypes continue to drive racial profiling
A Saskatchewan university business lecturer says companies need to do a better job of educating employees on consumer racial profiling.
-
-
'Saskatchewan's largest annual megaproject': Producers expected to invest over $11B seeding, caring for 2023 crops
More than $11 billion will be invested by farmers across Saskatchewan to get their crops into the ground in 2023, according to a report from Economic Development Regina (EDR).
-
Sask. schools left in the dark about funding, budget deadline extension
Despite promises of more money and an extension to the budget deadline for schools, the Saskatchewan government has been mum on details.
-
N.S. premier calls for urgent, proactive firefighting help from Ottawa
Premier Tim Houston repeated his calls for urgent firefighting help Thursday, asking Ottawa to “be proactive” with aid as multiple wildfires continue to burn out of control.
-
New wildfire reported in Fall River, N.S.
Halifax Mayor Mike Savage says a new wildfire has been reported in the community of Fall River.
-
Waegwoltic Club burns in south-end Halifax
A historic athletic club in south-end Halifax is on fire.
-
Large part of Ontario now under provincial fire ban
A large part of Ontario is under a provincial fire ban due to high risk of forest fires.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man wanted after allegedly threatening to shoot Toronto mayoral candidates
A 29-year-old man is wanted by police for allegedly threatening to shoot candidates running for Toronto mayor on Thursday.
-
-
Calling 311? Bill 96 now requires Montrealers to 'attest' they can get English services
Residents who wish to speak with the City of Montreal by calling 311 now have to attest they can receive services in English because of Bill 96. New provisions of the language law came into effect Thursday.
-
Only 2 in 10 women say they're very knowledgeable about abortion options: survey
As millions of women in the United States find themselves deprived of abortion services since Roe v Wade was overturned last year, a new survey suggests that a majority of women here (62 per cent) are now concerned about their reproductive rights in Canada.
-
Quebec wants to force everyone to use the same charging standard for smartphones
The days of missing the right charger for your cellphone could be a thing of the past in Quebec. A new bill tabled in the provincial legislature Thursday aims to amend the Consumer Protection Act to require universal charging for devices like smartphones and tablets.
-
Two city employees fired following tips to Ottawa's fraud and waste hotline in 2022
The city of Ottawa fired two employees with "medical related duties" for submitting falsified vaccination status documents last year following a tip to the city's fraud and waste hotline, according to a new report from the city's auditor general.
-
HEAT WARNING
HEAT WARNING | Hottest June 1 in Ottawa history
The temperature hit 29.8 C at 11 a.m. Thursday, setting a record for the warmest June 1 in Ottawa’s history. The old record was 29.6 C, set back in 2011, according to Environment Canada.
-
-
Staff at Kitchener business thwart attempted robbery
Mallory Robinson says it was “a little more than [she] was expecting” when she arrived at work at her family's Kitchener business Wednesday morning.
-
Fire rips through Kitchener townhomes, residents displaced
At least three units in a townhouse complex are damaged, displacing many residents, after a fire on Green Valley Drive in Kitchener on Wednesday afternoon.
-
-
Fire ban declared in northern Ontario
An open-air fire ban declared by the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry in the north due to extreme forest fire hazard went into effect at midnight.
-
North Bay monitoring creek after transport fire involving pool chemicals
The City of North Bay is monitoring chlorine levels in Chippewa Creek after fire run-off water from the transport fire entered storm sewers.
-
Blind River emergency room temporary closure averted
A planned closure due to doctor shortage in Blind River on Friday has been avoided, the North Shore Health Network says.
-
-
Search for missing teen has been suspended, family says
The search for a missing teen last seen more than a week ago in Winnipeg has been suspended after a body that has yet to be identified was found.
-
Manitoba legislature session ends, sets tone for upcoming election campaign
The Manitoba legislature is set to break for the summer and an upcoming election campaign that is expected to focus on health care, taxes and crime.
-
Air Canada IT issue impacts flights to and from YVR
Some Air Canada flights to and from Vancouver International Airport were delayed or cancelled Thursday due to a technical issue with the airline.
-
Serious crash on Highway 97 sends 2 people to hospital: RCMP
Mounties are investigating a serious crash on Highway 97 in Kelowna, B.C., that sent two people to hospital late Wednesday night.
-
Fatal multi-vehicle crash closes Highway 3 east of Cranbrook, B.C.
A fatal crash on Highway 3, east of Cranbrook, involved three vehicles including a semi tractor-trailer, RCMP said Thursday.
-
Wildfire near Sayward, B.C., remains out of control, but officials say progress being made
British Columbia wildfire officials say crews are making progress in their efforts to suppress a large forest fire on northern Vancouver Island, though the 160-hectare blaze was still burning out of control Thursday.
-
B.C. to invest $17 million on science, Indigenous knowledge to restore Pacific salmon
The British Columbia government is adding $17.25 million for ongoing efforts to save declining populations of wild Pacific salmon.
-
Victoria school board votes to end police liaison program
The Greater Victoria School District (SD61) board is following through with is controversial decision to end the school police liaison program.