EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Police in Parkland County looking for rightful owners of stolen firearms

    Parkland County recover several stolen guns during a traffic stop near Duffield, Alta. on June 12, 2024. (Source: RCMP) Parkland County recover several stolen guns during a traffic stop near Duffield, Alta. on June 12, 2024. (Source: RCMP)
    Share

    A report of a suspicious vehicle last week led mounties to a man in possession of stolen goods and suspected drugs.

    Parkland RCMP officers stopped a pickup truck with an attached flat deck trailer on a dead-end road near Duffield, Alta.

    Police said the man inside was a suspended driver and wanted on outstanding warrants.

    When the driver's side door of the truck opened, officers spotted a fake Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) attached to it.

    The GMC Sierra truck and trailer were confirmed to have been stolen.

    During a search of the truck officers found what is believed to be Methamphetamine and eight firearms, including one that is prohibited as well as two over capacity magazines which are also prohibited.

    Police believe the guns are stolen and are trying to find the rightful owners.

    If you have had a firearm stolen but not reported it you can contact the Parkland RCMP at 825-222-7267 to file a report.

    Police said anyone trying to claim one of the guns will have to provide the make, model and serial number.

    The driver of the truck, a 41-year-old man from Parkland County, is facing numerous charges.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Strange monolith pops up in Nevada desert

    Jutting out of the rocks in a remote mountain range near Las Vegas, the strange monolith imitates the vast desert landscape surrounding the mountain peak where it has been erected.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News