Police in Parkland County looking for rightful owners of stolen firearms

A report of a suspicious vehicle last week led mounties to a man in possession of stolen goods and suspected drugs.

Parkland RCMP officers stopped a pickup truck with an attached flat deck trailer on a dead-end road near Duffield, Alta.

Police said the man inside was a suspended driver and wanted on outstanding warrants.

When the driver's side door of the truck opened, officers spotted a fake Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) attached to it.

The GMC Sierra truck and trailer were confirmed to have been stolen.

During a search of the truck officers found what is believed to be Methamphetamine and eight firearms, including one that is prohibited as well as two over capacity magazines which are also prohibited.

Police believe the guns are stolen and are trying to find the rightful owners.

If you have had a firearm stolen but not reported it you can contact the Parkland RCMP at 825-222-7267 to file a report.

Police said anyone trying to claim one of the guns will have to provide the make, model and serial number.

The driver of the truck, a 41-year-old man from Parkland County, is facing numerous charges.