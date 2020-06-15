Advertisement
Edmonton News | Local Breaking | CTV News Edmonton
Police incident in Alberta Beach wrapped up: RCMP
Published Monday, June 15, 2020 5:10PM MDT Last Updated Monday, June 15, 2020 7:39PM MDT
RCMP responded to Alberta Beach on June 15, 2020. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- A police incident Alberta Beach that started on Monday afternoon has wrapped up, RCMP said.
Officers responded to the area between the southeast corner of Township Road 542 and Range Road 40.
"It is not believed the public is in danger at this time," RCMP said in a news release. "Residents of the area have been notified and are sheltering in place at this time."
An RCMP armoured vehicle and a tactical team responded to the scene.
Police told CTV News Edmonton it was a mental health call.
A CTV News camera person saw a man being taken away in handcuffs, but police will not confirm any arrests have been made.