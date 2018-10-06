

Marianne Maravilla, CTV Edmonton





Rocky Mountain House RCMP are looking for a suspect and a dark coloured SUV after a drive-by shooting Friday.

Police said they responded to a call of gunshots heard at around 7:45 p.m. in the area of 60 Avenue and 58 Street.

Officials found that a male in his vehicle was shot at, and a dark coloured SUV was spotted leaving the area right after the gunshot was heard.

Witnesses said the SUV driver saw the victim, pointed a sawed-off shotgun out the window, and then proceeded to shoot towards the victim’s vehicle.

Police believe that this is an isolated incident and that there is no additional risk to public safety.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to contact Rocky Mountain House RCMP at 780-845-2882 or call your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).