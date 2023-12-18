EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Police issue warning about violent sexual offender being released from jail

    David Hay (Credit: Edmonton Police Service) David Hay (Credit: Edmonton Police Service)

    A violent sexual offender who has been the subject of a previous police warning will be released in Edmonton.

    David Hay has committed sexual assaults on a number of teenage girls, and police say they believe he is a high risk to commit another offence.

    Hay will be living in Edmonton when he is released from jail, police say.

    He will be subject to a number of court-ordered conditions, including:

    • He must live at a residence approved by his supervisor and must not change that address until he has received written approval from his supervisor;
    • He must abide by a curfew of 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily unless a varied time is approved in writing by his supervisor;
    • He must not travel out of Edmonton without written approval of his supervisor;
    • He must not be in possession of weapons of any kind, including knives (except in his residence or at a restaurant, for the sole purpose of consuming a meal) bear spray or dog spray, firearms, ammunition, explosive material, or any weapons whether homemade or otherwise; and
    • He must not consume alcohol, illegal drugs, or intoxicating substances.

    Anyone with information that Hay has breached his release conditions should call EPS at 780-423-4567. 

