

CTV Edmonton





Police have issued a warning after two seniors reported that they were robbed of jewelry in separate incidents in Edmonton parking lots.

The first robbery happened on Mar. 7. An 86-year-old woman was in a parking lot at 124 Avenue and 153 Street when she was reportedly approached by a man and a woman driving a black Dodge Durango.

The woman says while she was talking to the pair, the suspect woman put fake gold rings on her fingers and a fake gold necklace around her neck, removing the wedding ring and necklace she was wearing in the process, before driving away.

The second robbery happened on Mar. 10 in a parking lot at 173 Street and Stony Plain Road. A 75-year-old man told police he was getting out of his vehicle when he was blocked by a woman he didn’t know.

The woman reportedly put fake gold jewelry on his hands and wrists, removing his gold watch and left the parking lot with a man in a black SUV.

Police believe the two distraction-style thefts are related and likely involve the same suspects.

In both incidents, the suspects are described as a man and woman with dark skin tones, dark hair, and a heavy accent. The woman was wearing a full-length dress and a head scarf. The vehicles were described as rental vehicles, and police believe they may be switching them.

Police believe the suspects are likely travelling across the province committing similar thefts. They are urging anyone who may be a victim to come forward.

They are also asking the public, especially seniors, to be aware of their surroundings, especially in parking lots, and to be vigilant if approached by strangers.

Anyone who may have been victimized or may have information is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.