Police locate missing 17-year-old
Published Wednesday, October 14, 2020 7:07PM MDT Last Updated Thursday, October 15, 2020 11:29AM MDT
Missing person Tyler Bedient. This photo is approximately nine years old. (Source: EPS)
EDMONTON -- Police say a missing 17-year-old male who had been missing since Wednesday afternoon has been found in southwest Edmonton.
EPS say Tyler Bedient had last been seen at approximately 4:25 p.m. in the area of Hiller Road and 175 Street in southwest Edmonton.
In issuing their public appeal for information, police warned he could be carrying a weapon.
Police said his family was concerned for his safety, as he was not dressed for the weather, and his disappearance was out of character.