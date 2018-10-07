

Marianne Maravilla, CTV Edmonton





Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 40-year-old woman from Bonnyville, Alta.

Deanna John was reported missing on Thursday, October 4. Police were notified that John was last seen walking in the city’s downtown on September 28.

According to officials, John was wearing a black and white headband, and was carrying a red and black backpack when she was last seen.

John is described as:

Indigenous

She stands 5’ (155 cm) tall

Weighs approximately 80kg (176 pounds)

Black hair

Brown eyes

Anyone with information about John’s whereabouts is asked to contact the the Bonnyville RCMP at 780-343-7200 or your local police.

Bonnyville is 240 km northeast of Edmonton.