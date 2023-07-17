Police reopen northside stretch of 156 Street after two-car collision

Edmonton Police have reopened a stretch of 156 Street on the northside to traffic following a two-car collision.

The accident involving a Chrysler convertible and an Audi sedan on the collector road north of the Yellowhead Trail between 131 and 135 Avenues prompted city police to close the section for a couple of hours on Monday afternoon.

Police confirmed serious injuries are involved in the accident. Its major collisions investigation unit was attending the scene.

Officers are investigating alcohol as a possible factor in the collision.