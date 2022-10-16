Police respond to early Sunday morning parkade shooting

The Edmonton Police Service is investigating a downtown parkade shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

Around 2:45 a.m., officers responded to a weapons complaint near 102 Avenue and 102 Street.

According to EPS, by the time police arrived, the complainant's 2021 Dodge Durango and the suspect vehicle had fled the scene. Police said no description of the other vehicle was available.

"EPS members did, however, uncover multiple bullet casings at the scene," police added in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.