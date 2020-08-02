For the second time in just over a week, there's tragedy involving an Albertan on a resort lake in the B.C. interior.

Mounties are searching for a 33-year-old man from our province, who's presumed drowned in an Okanagan lake.

They say he was cliff-diving near west Kelowna Saturday afternoon, but failed to re-surface after a jump.

RCMP search and rescue crews and others have been searching for the body.

The man's name and hometown have not been released.

This news comes barely a week after we learned a 22-year-old Edmonton resident drowned in Shuswap Lake.

Nathan Falito was a former member of the Edmonton Huskies' junior football team.