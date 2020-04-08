EDMONTON -- style="margin: 0in 0in 0.0001pt; background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; vertical-align: baseline;"> Police are investigating after an injured male was found at the Edmonton's Glenrose Rehabilitation Hospital early Wednesday morning.

The Edmonton Police Service confirmed that a man in his 30s was reportedly robbed and shot in the hip. He walked into the Glenrose and was assisted by peace officer.

EPS said the man was dropped off at that location after he was shot.

A witness at the scene told CTV News Edmonton that the man was found just after 6 a.m. and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The victim has serious but not life-threatening injuries and remains in hospital.

Police are investigating and actively searching for suspects.

They do not believe there is any risk for the general public.



