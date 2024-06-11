EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Police seek witnesses to Lloydminster home invasion that injured two

    Alberta RCMP
    Share

    Police in Lloydminster are looking for witnesses to a home invasion early Tuesday in which two people were injured.

    RCMP on the Alberta side of the city on the border with Saskatchewan said in a media release they received a report of the home invasion at 7:06 a.m., sending officers to 39 Street and 57 Avenue.

    Police said their investigation found there was an altercation involving eight people and that shots were fired, adding two people suffered life-threatening injuries but are expected to survive.

    Cpl. Matthew Howell told CTV News Edmonton on Tuesday evening arrests related to the incident have been made but no charges have yet been laid.

    The RCMP media release said four people have been located and four others are not yet identified.

    RCMP is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Lloydminster detachment at 780-808-8400 or their local police, or to give information anonymously to Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News