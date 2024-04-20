Police seeking footage of hit-and-run on Jasper Avenue Friday night

A man is in life-threatening condition after a hit-and-run crash on Jasper Avenue Friday night.

Police say the 30-year-old man was walking south across the avenue just west of 109 Street around 11:00 p.m. when he was hit by a dark blue Acura TL sedan heading west on Jasper Avenue.

The driver did not stop.

The man was taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

The Acura was found a short time later by police near 118 Street and Kingsway Avenue.

The driver and the passenger were taken into custody temporarily. They were both released, and charges are pending against the 25-year-old man who was driving.

Police are looking for security or dash camera footage from the area of the crash around 11:00 p.m.

Anyone with information or video can call police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a cell phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.