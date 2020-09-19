Advertisement
Pond named after Helm family, who farmed SE neighbourhood for generations
Published Saturday, September 19, 2020 6:00PM MDT
EDMONTON -- A man-made pond in a southeast Edmonton neighbourhood got a new name on Saturday.
The city and MLC Group named it Helm Pond after the Helm family. Six generations of the family lived and farmed in the area that is now the Allard neighbourhood since the late 19th century.
The Helm family says it is an honour to have the pond named for them.
