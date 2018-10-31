Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Portion of 137 Avenue remains closed after crash
EPS at the scene of a two-vehicle collision at 137 Avenue between 93 and 97 Street on Wednesday, October 31, 2018.
Published Wednesday, October 31, 2018 5:00PM MDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 31, 2018 9:01PM MDT
A portion of 137 Avenue is still closed after a two-vehicle collision Wednesday afternoon.
EPS responded to a crash in the area of 137 Avenue and 95 Street at approximately 4 p.m.
An eastbound Toyota RAV4 attempted a left turn onto a parking lot on 95 Street and was struck by a westbound Jeep Patriot, EPS said.
The RAV4 flipped over, and a passenger was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
No other injuries were reported, police said.
The westbound lanes of 137 Avenue between 93 and 97 Street will remain closed while EPS investigates the crash.