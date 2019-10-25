Nearly 3,000 customers were affected by two power outages Friday evening in a central area south of the river.

EPCOR said the two outages were related and caused by a response to reports of a power pole fire.

"This is common when we have weather conditions like today where moisture mixes with debris to create a conductive path for electricity to travel from wires to the pole," a spokesperson explained.

About 2,655 customers were affected from the University of Alberta Campus Saint-Jean, to King Edward Park, to the Argyll area by an outage that started at 9:23 p.m.

Power was returned around by 9:42 p.m.

A second outage was affecting some 20 other customers still by 10 p.m. in the nearby industrial area.

"We have been able to get the majority of customers’ power restored through a different feed while repairs are underway," EPCOR said.

The company estimated power would be restored by 1 a.m. there.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services told CTV News Edmonton it responded to reports of a power pole sparking, but that no fire actually started.

Updates on power outages can be found online.