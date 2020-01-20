Power restored to downtown Edmonton
Published Monday, January 20, 2020 9:58AM MST Last Updated Monday, January 20, 2020 12:13PM MST
EPCOR (file)
EDMONTON -- Power is back on in downtown Edmonton after an outage on Monday morning.
According to EPCOR, the outage affected the downtown, Oliver and River Valley Victoria areas.
1,439 people were impacted.
Power was restored shortly after 11 a.m.
An EPCOR spokesperson said the cause of the outage was a "failed pothead", which is an electrical device that routes underground cables to overhead poles.