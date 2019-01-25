Alberta Premier Rachel Notley has announced provincial funding to build a new interchange at 65 Avenue and the QEII in Leduc.

“Leduc’s roads just haven’t lived up to Leduc’s potential, which we know is significant,” said Premier Notley.

The province will contribute $33M towards the “badly needed” project.

“Obviously that’s not the full amount but we think they’ll be able to get moving on the construction now,” the Premier added.

“This is a very exciting time for our region,” said Leduc Mayor Bob Young.

The City of Leduc has been lobbying the province and federal government to help fund the 65 Avenue interchange for several years.

“Locally, the interchange is projected to pave the way in generating significant investment and growth in our region including new jobs.”

The interchange will provide more access points to the airport and Leduc. For a company like Rosenau Transport, that hauled more than half a million shipments last year, the improved access will be a game changer.

“The new interchange will provide our trucks with increased access to major roadways in a more efficient manner and alleviate congestion at peak times. As a result the goods we haul can be delivered to our customers and the marketplace more efficiently,” said Ken Rosenau, president of Rosenau Transport Ltd.

The interchange will connect 65 Avenue with the Edmonton International Airport’s Perimeter Road.

“What a day,” said Naseem Bashir, Edmonton Airports board chair.

“Increasing access to and from EIA through modern and efficient infrastructure will enable a continued trajectory of our strong record of economic development and job creation and solidifies our position as a global trading centre,” he added.

“Because this stretch of highway isn’t only important to Leduc, it’s actually a global trade corridor that needs interchange that is able to handle the job that that suggests,” said Premier Notley.

She said the interchange will also benefit emergency services.

“Alberta Health Services, STARS air ambulance and the new medevac base depend on quick response times, so do border security agents at the airport, we all do. So when disasters or emergencies strike, having a better more resilient transportation network in this critical area is yet another important advantage to this project.”

Plans for the interchange were unveiled by Transportation Minister Brian Mason in June 2017.

It will include a new bridge over the QEII next to the existing 50 Street bridge, new on-ramps from the highway, and improvements to the 65 Avenue and 50 Street intersection. Perimeter Road and 65 Avenue will also be completed.

“There’s no reason to hold it up, if anything the amount of activity in this area is growing more than expected and the planning was done and completed and that’s why we invested in the first place and the project was ready to move forward,” the Premier said.

She denies a connection between her government’s investment and the upcoming election.

“Honestly the project was ready to move forward.”