EDMONTON -- Preschools in Alberta will be allowed to reopen Monday, and one of the largest child care providers in our area confirms it will also welcome back kids on Monday.

Sigis Childcare Society has twenty locations in St. Albert, 15 will reopen on Monday.

The organization has been preparing for weeks, and has learned a lot from its location near the Sturgeon Hospital, which has been open for essential workers.

“When we were at capacity, we had 12,00 children, and on June 1,we'll have 200 only, and the reason why that is Alberta Health Service has mandated we can only have 10 per room,” Tricia Cunningham of Sigis Child Care Society said.

Cunningham says families and staff received a 24 page manual on the new procedures and rules, and only about 70 of its 180 employees will be returning Monday.