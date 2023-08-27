Pride Cup ball hockey tournament aims to help LGBTQ2S+ players feel accepted

It was a battle of Alberta in Edmonton Sunday for the return of the Pride Cup ball hockey tournament.

The Edmonton Rage and Calgary Pioneers faced off at Ice District for the 2nd annual ball hockey event in support of the LGBTQ2S+ community.

“To me this day is about inclusivity and diversity," said Brandon Plowman of the Edmonton Rage. "It’s about standing up for what’s right, it’s about standing up for those who can’t for themselves and it’s about making sure everyone feels included."

The Rage is an inclusive hockey team focused on creating a safe space for LGBTQ2S+ athletes hesitant about joining a team.

“A lot of people that were interested in the sport who are diverse and who are different, and who were not accepted when they were young, have moved away from the sport," Plowman said.

"A lot of people are nervous about coming back into hockey because they had a bad experience when they were young.”

Since 2019, five inclusive hockey teams have started in Alberta, including the Rage and the Calgary Pioneers.

Ploman hopes to eventually field enough teams to create a full league.

“They have a safe place to be and I want them to see us doing this and be proud so that they feel accepted in the sport that they’re playing," he added.

Some Edmonton Oilers alumni took part in a celebrity game before the main event.

"It’s a great time for a great cause. We couldn’t ask for better weather, I could bring my kids here. They’re having a great time, so all around, it’s a hell of an event," said former defenceman Ladislav Smid.

Smid, currently the Oil Kings development coach, said progress is being made when it comes to diversity in hockey.

“The NHL and hockey as a sport in general [is] doing a better job to include people from all communities. I think still we can do probably a little bit more, and events like this will help," he said.

The tournament was organized in partnership with Pride Tape and The Edmonton Oilers.