Dozens of workers from multiple industries gathered in front of the Canada Post sorting plant in west Edmonton in support of postal workers who returned to work this week.

“None of these folks are workers with Canada Post, none of them are members of that union of CUPW, we are all just people who believe that they have a right to negotiate a fair contract,” said Paige Gorsak, protest organizer.

The group was there to protest the federal government’s back to work legislation.

“I think that it’s important for every worker to have that right to negotiate a fair contract and when they are forced back to work and not able to express that right and to actually fight for what they deserve, I think it’s a loss for every worker,” said Gorsak.

They also wanted to show Canada Post employees they have support of other workers and unions.

Canada Post was ordered back to work on Tuesday. The federal government called it a last resort after the two parties failed to reach a deal in over a year.

A Canada Post employee sent a message to one of the picketers. “Their solidarity won’t be forgotten when it’s my turn to join their picket line,” he said, reading the message to the group. It also thanked protesters for the support.