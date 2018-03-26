Alberta Premier Rachel Notley and the province’s transportation minister were on hand as they announced a multi-million dollar investment in what they called St. Albert’s main “transportation hub.”

Notley announced $30 million would go towards a new Campbell Road park-and-ride transit centre on Anthony Henday Drive.

Funding for the project will come from two sources: GreenTRIP ($20 million), and $10 million from Municipal Sustainability Initiative (MSI) funding.

“The investment in St. Albert will help people save money, it will create jobs and it will lower emissions,” Notley said in a statement. “That’s good for the economy, good for the environment and good for the pocketbooks of everyday people.”

The province said the City of St. Albert estimates increased transit ridership will lead to a reduction of 2,300 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions per year.

The facility will have 800 parking spaces. Construction is expected to start in May, 2018 – it’s expected to be completed in 2019.

The province said the station will be the planned terminus of the Edmonton Transit System Metro LRT Line.