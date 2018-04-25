The province is expanding the affordable child care pilot program, allowing more parents to have access to $25-a-day child care.

Across Alberta, 82 Early Learning and Child Care (ELCC) Centres with existing daycare programs will soon offer the program and 18 new facilities will be added later on.

“Families shouldn’t have to choose between buying groceries and being able to afford a daycare spot for their child. By creating affordable child care spaces, we’re helping thousands of families keep more money in their pockets,” Premier Rachel Notley said.

The province estimates the expansion will create about 400 child care jobs, allow 1,400 parents to re-enter the workforce and help families save about $425 each month.

The federal government committed $136 million over three years to expand the child care program. The province is spending an additional $4.5 million, on top of the $10 million announced last year.

In total, there will be 122 facilities offering the affordable daycare program.