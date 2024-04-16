Province investing $21M in low-income housing as part of Budget 2024

The province is spending an additional $21 million as part of Budget 2024 to help support low-income housing for Albertans.

The money will be provided to 48 affordable housing providers who are part of the program, which prioritizes Albertans with dependants and an income of $25,000 or less.

Rent is based on 30 per cent of household income.

With the additional money, providers will receive a total of $75 million in 2024-25 to help keep rent affordable for Alberta's most vulnerable residents.

"Our housing providers will be able to put this money to use in supporting their hard working staff, covering utilities and routine maintenance, and addressing costs associated with unit turnover, processing applications and managing waitlists," Jason Nixon, minister for seniors, community, and social services told reporters on Tuesday.

"By ensuring operations run smoothly, we can ensure that vulnerable and low income Albertans have access to affordable places to call home."

According to the province, more than 110,000 Albertans currently live in more than 60,000 government subsidized homes.