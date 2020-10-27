EDMONTON -- The government of Alberta is spending $50 million in an effort to create clean energy jobs.

The money comes from the industry-funded Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction (TIER) system.

"These projects will reduce GHG emissions over the near and long term while creating jobs for Albertans," said Jobs, Economy and Innovation Minister Doug Schweitzer.

The province says the funding boost could support 230 jobs.

The money is focused towards technologies aimed at reducing methane emissions and improving industrial energy efficiency.

Projects must meet TIER requirements and be shovel-ready to be eligible for the funding.