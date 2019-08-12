The province announced Monday that it's allowing Alberta drivers to display proof of their auto insurance on their mobile phones instead of on paper.

The move to digital is effective immediately as part of the UCP government's pledge to reduce red tape.

"This is one step we're taking to make government more modern," said Associate Minister of Red Tape Reduction Grant Hunter.

The province says it will give drivers more choice and convenience.

Both drivers and insurance companies are allowed to decide if they want to use the paperless option.

"This is about increasing options for those who prefer to have access to these documents without having the hassle of carrying the traditional paper copy," said Hunter.

Nova Scotia and Newfoundland offer similar digital insurance options.