

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Almost exactly one month since two explosions damaged the facility, the common areas of the Strathcona County Community Centre will soon be open to the public again.

County staff and council will return to the complex on Dec. 17, while general public access to common areas will begin Dec. 20.

The county said lab tests and multiple assessments and evaluations were required before the areas could be certified as safe.

Mayor Rod Frank called the magnitude of the county’s efforts enormous.

“Meeting all health and safety standards, and getting our people back to work in the Community Centre is another key milestone in returning to normal,” he said in a statement.

There are some parts of the facility that remain closed:

The Strathcona County Library at the centre remains closed, and patrons are asked to use the temporary location at Unit 100, 100 Broadview Drive.

The agora and other meeting rooms are not yet available for bookings.

Council Chambers remain closed.

Public parking is limited in the area, except for two-hour street parking on Festival Lane, Festival Way, Festival Avenue and outdoor parking lots near the centre. The county recommends using public transit when possible.

Vicky’s Bistro and Wine Bar finished restorations this week, and plans to reopen Dec. 13.

Family and Community Services counselling and supports are available at Millennium Place until Dec. 18, after which they will resume in the community centre’s north tower.

The county estimates the parkade will reopen mid-March.

Strathcona County estimated the restoration will cost a total of $14 million. Some of the fixes include: 80,000 square feet of ceiling tiles; 1,000 square feet of damaged concrete in the parkade; computer and electronic equipment throughout the building; hot water piping and HVAC insulation.