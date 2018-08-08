CTV Edmonton hit “paws” to play with some pups Wednesday.

Sundance Canine Rescue Society brought in four litters of the furballs, which were rescued from the High Level-Fort Vermillion area.

“They come to us as strays; some of them are owner surrenders. The area is very inundated with stray animals and not a great amount of affordable vet care for them,” Debby Neff with Sundance explained.

Neff said the organization brings puppies to different school groups to benefit both the students and the animals.

“To see everybody smile, it’s rewarding,” she said. “We think it’s important for people to understand that these are puppies and they need socialization. The best kind of socialization is being around different kinds of people, noises and dogs.”

The group vaccinates, spays or neuters, and microchips the animals before they are given to their fur-ever homes.

Sundance is hosting a PuppyPalooza at the PetSmart in St Albert Saturday.

To see all the dogs available for adoption, click here.