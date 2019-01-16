

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Police are looking for a seven-month-old blue nose American pit bull named Baby Girl, who was stolen during a home break-in on Tuesday.

Baby Girl weighs nearly 23 kilograms (50 pounds) and has blue eyes.

She was reported stolen after a Steele Heights home was broken into on Tuesday.

Those with information about Baby Girl or the event are asked to call Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567.