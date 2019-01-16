Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Puppy stolen during home break-in
A blue nose American pit bull by the name Baby Girl was stolen from an Edmonton home during a break in on Tuesday.
Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton
Published Wednesday, January 16, 2019 6:02PM MST
Police are looking for a seven-month-old blue nose American pit bull named Baby Girl, who was stolen during a home break-in on Tuesday.
Baby Girl weighs nearly 23 kilograms (50 pounds) and has blue eyes.
She was reported stolen after a Steele Heights home was broken into on Tuesday.
Those with information about Baby Girl or the event are asked to call Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567.