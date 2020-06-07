EDMONTON -- A rainfall warning has been issued for the City of Edmonton and surrounding areas.

Widespread rain, at times heavy, will continue through Sunday over eastern Alberta with total accumulations of 50-75 mm expected, according to Environment Canada.

Rainfall is expected to taper off over southern Alberta today while areas east and northeast of Edmonton can expect heavy rainfall to persist until early Monday morning.

Rainfall warnings are in effect for:

· Bonnyville - St. Paul - Cold Lake - Lac La Biche

· City of Edmonton - St. Albert - Sherwood Park

· Fort Saskatchewan - Vegreville - Redwater - Smoky Lake

· Hanna - Coronation – Oyen

· Leduc - Camrose - Wetaskiwin – Tofield

· Lloydminster - Wainwright - Vermilion – Provost

· Medicine Hat - Bow Island – Suffield

· Red Deer - Ponoka - Innisfail – Stettler

· Drayton Valley - Devon - Rimbey - Pigeon Lake

· Spruce Grove - Morinville - Mayerthorpe – Evansburg

· Westlock - Barrhead - Athabasca

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads, the weather agency says.