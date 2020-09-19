Advertisement
Rally held in Spruce Grove against mortgage broker facing more than a dozen sex-related
Published Saturday, September 19, 2020 4:24PM MDT
People came together on Saturday to protest Rodney Biggar, who is facing over a dozen sex-related charges.
EDMONTON -- A gathering was held Spruce Grove on Saturday organized by the group People Versus Predators to raise awareness of an Alberta mortgage broker charged with numerous sex offences allegedly involving children.
Rodney Biggar faces 16 sex-related charges, after an additional three counts each of sexual assault and sexual interference this week came to light this week.
None of the charges against Biggar have been proven or tested in court.