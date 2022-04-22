Rally opens on Whyte Avenue as a new interactive game and social club

Rally Social Room and Bar on Whyte Avenue and 105 Street (CTV News Edmonton/John Hanson). Rally Social Room and Bar on Whyte Avenue and 105 Street (CTV News Edmonton/John Hanson).

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island