An event at Castrol Raceway this weekend offers a unique opportunity for fans of vintage muscle cars.

The Edmonton Speedway Park Revival runs Saturday and Sunday, offering a glimpse into the city’s motorsports history.

There will be several local car collections, not normally accessible to the public, on display. Some of the cars will even be taking part in races.

A 1971 McLaren M8C is expected to be one of the highlights. It’s equipped with an 850 horsepower motor. A 1970 Ferrari 512S (one of only 25 built) will also be on display, with an estimated value of $1 million.

"There's very few events, internationally, where these cars come out," vintage car enthusiast Jay Esterer told CTV News Edmonton.

The event is a throwback to the history of the Edmonton International Speedway, a track that existed from the 1960s to the 1980s, when it was shut down for development. It was located northwest of the intersection of 137 Avenue and 127 Street.

The track was part of the famous Can-Am Racing Series, featuring big names in racing, like Bruce McLaren and Denny Hulme.

"At one point, Edmonton was one of the centres of international motorsport," said Tom Hinderks, one of the people behind the weekend event.

"This is the stuff that legends were made of and we're bringing it back."

The revival event runs from noon to 4 on April 24 and 25. The entrance fee is a cash donation to the Edmonton Food Bank.

Anyone who wants to add their vintage car to the show and shine should arrive before noon to register.