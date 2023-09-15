RCMP arrest, charge Fort Saskatchewan man in school break-and-enter thefts

RCMP have arrested and charged a Fort Saskatchewan man in a pair of recent break-and-enters from a school in the community.

Mounties in the city 25 kilometres northeast of Edmonton said in a media release they executed a search warrant on Wednesday at a residence in relation to break-and-enters at a Fort Saskatchewan school, arresting and charging a 40-year-old man with break-and-enter and identity fraud, and recovering several stolen items.

The 40-year-old man remains in custody, and a court date hasn't yet been set for him. RCMP continue to work on identifying and arresting the second culprit.

RCMP say two males were responsible for breaking into Fort Saskatchewan High twice — in the early hours of Aug. 31 and Sept. 4 — arriving on bicycles and stealing $15,000 worth of computers and accessories.

The second culprit being sought by RCMP is described as male, possibly a youth, tall with a slim build, wearing all-black clothing, a red ball cap, red and black gloves, and carrying a duffel bag.

Anyone with information about the thefts or who may have seen anything suspicious on the mornings of the thefts around 97 Avenue and 100 Street is asked to call Fort Saskatchewan RCMP at 780-997-7900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, online at P3Tips.com or by using the P3 Tips app on a mobile phone.