Police in Red Deer are investigating, after a number of firearms, an iPad, and a pet snake were stolen from a home in the Oriole Park neighbourhood.

RCMP said one or more suspects broke into the home on January 29 – officers were called to the house just after 6:30 p.m., after residents arrived home and found their home had been broken into. It’s believed the crime took place between 3 and 4 p.m. that day.

The suspect or suspects stole 14 firearms, an iPad and the homeowners’ pet corn snake, believed to be about 5 or 6 feet long.

RCMP said the following firearms were stolen:

Glock 17 (serial #UMS399), 9 mm with numerous after-market features

Glock 22, .40 calibre (serial #SML029), with after-market features including a light and factory extended magazine release

Glock 23 Generation 3, .40 calibre (serial #XUV155), after-market features including a light, night sights and a Vickers tactical magazine release

Heckler and Koch USP 40 Custom Sport, .40 calibre (serial #22088700), with an added fiber optic sight

Spikes Tactical custom AR15 build, 5.56 mm (serial #JKR2048)

Beretta 92F with custom rubber grips (serial #D49166Z)

Two Stevens 12 gauge shotguns, with wooden stocks and muzzle brakes

Stevens 32 single shot Rimfire rifle

Henry 22 lever action rifle with a 3x9 scope

Lakefield 22 bolt action rifle with a 3x9 scope

Two Lakefield 22 repeater rifles

Winchester 22 repeater rifle

RCMP said it wasn’t clear if the break-in was targeted, since the suspects went through the whole house.

“The firearms were appropriately licensed and stored, and were owned by hobbyists,” Corporal Karyn Kay said in a statement. “It’s always a concern when firearms make their way into the hands of criminals, as happened in this case.”