RCMP investigate shooting that left 1 man dead near Peace River, Alta.

EDMONTON -

Police are investigating a shooting on Sunday in northwest Alberta that left one man dead.

RCMP said it received a report around 12:51 p.m. of a man who arrived at the emergency medical services station in Cadotte Lake, Alta., suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken by STARS to hospital in Grande Prairie where he later died.

An autopsy and investigation into the incident determined that Keith Carifelle, 34, of Cadotte Lake was shot in the Woodland Cree First Nation, RCMP say.

On Tuesday, Mounties arrested Clint Carifelle, 31, of Cadotte Lake, who faces one count of first-degree murder. According to police, both men were known to each other.

Following a bail hearing, Carifelle remains in police custody and is scheduled to appear in Peace River provincial court on Sept. 27.