RCMP investigating after 'transphobic, homophobic' material left in St. Albert playgrounds

The playground at Joseph M. Demko School in St. Albert, Alta., one of two places administrators say anti-LGBTQ2S+ posters and bookmarks were found. (Evan Klippenstein/CTV News Edmonton) The playground at Joseph M. Demko School in St. Albert, Alta., one of two places administrators say anti-LGBTQ2S+ posters and bookmarks were found. (Evan Klippenstein/CTV News Edmonton)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'Godfather of AI' shares 6 ways the tech might harm humans

Advancements around artificial intelligence technology are pushing the world into 'a period of huge uncertainty,' according to AI pioneer Geoffrey Hinton. And as the technology becomes smarter, the 'godfather of AI' is highlighting six harms it may pose to humans.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island